India’s actions aim at altering demographic structure of IIOJK: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called out India for its continuous use of “unbridled force” in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as the nation marked three years since Indian government stripped the valley of its special autonomy.

In a series of tweets on,  “Today marks the third sombre anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 aimed at changing the internationally recognised disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and altering the demographic structure of the occupied territory.”

He said India’s actions are also aimed at altering the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

The Prime Minister said over the last decades, India has used unbridled force with complete impunity. He said generations after generations, brave Kashmiris have persevered in the face of fear, intimidation, torture and worst forms of human rights violations. He said Indian oppression has failed to dent their resolve.

Shehbaz Sharif said Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, of courage against fear and of sacrifice against tyranny.

He said today, we pay rich tributes to all the martyrs of IIOJK for their ultimate sacrifice and to their families for their resolve and courage.

