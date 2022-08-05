Islamic Emirate rejects Biden’s claim of killing Zawahiri

PESHAWAR – Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Thursday re­jected the US president’s recent claim of killing al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Al-Qaeda leader Dr. Ayman al-Zawahiri was as­sassinated by a drone strike in Kabul, according to President Biden’s announcement made recently.

A statement, shared on the Twitter handle of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, stated: “On the 2nd of Mu­harram, an airstrike was carried out on a resi­dential house in Kabul city and two days later, US President Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahi­ri in this attack. The Islamic Emirate of Afghani­stan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahi­ri’s arrival and stay in Kabul,” stated.

He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan lead­ership had directed the investigative and intelli­gence agencies to conduct a comprehensive in­vestigation into various aspects of the incident. “There is no threat to any country, including the United States, from the soil of Afghanistan. The Is­lamic Emirate wants to implement the Doha ac­cord and the violation of the agreement must end,” he added. He further said that the IEA condemns the attack by the United inside Afghanistan as it violated all international principles. “If such action is repeated, the responsibility of any consequenc­es will be on the United States of America,” the Af­ghan Taliban explained in their statement.

The US government asserted that Dr. Zawahiri relocated to Kabul a few months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. A $25 million bounty was set on his head by the US.