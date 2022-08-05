Islamic Emirate rejects Biden’s claim of killing Zawahiri
PESHAWAR – Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Thursday rejected the US president’s recent claim of killing al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Al-Qaeda leader Dr. Ayman al-Zawahiri was assassinated by a drone strike in Kabul, according to President Biden’s announcement made recently.
A statement, shared on the Twitter handle of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, stated: “On the 2nd of Muharram, an airstrike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city and two days later, US President Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri’s arrival and stay in Kabul,” stated.
He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan leadership had directed the investigative and intelligence agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into various aspects of the incident. “There is no threat to any country, including the United States, from the soil of Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate wants to implement the Doha accord and the violation of the agreement must end,” he added. He further said that the IEA condemns the attack by the United inside Afghanistan as it violated all international principles. “If such action is repeated, the responsibility of any consequences will be on the United States of America,” the Afghan Taliban explained in their statement.
The US government asserted that Dr. Zawahiri relocated to Kabul a few months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. A $25 million bounty was set on his head by the US.