Staff Reporter

Kashmir’s freedom from Indian occupation would be soon: VC SALU

SUKKUR      –    Vice Chancellor (VC) Shah Abdul Latif Univer­sity (SALU) Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Thurs­day said the Pakistan has always stood with Kash­miris in their struggle for self-determination and the day is not far where the Kashmiris would get the freedom from Indian occupation. In his mes­sage on Kashmir Siege Day or Youm-e-Istehsal of Kashmir, Dr Ibupoto said the world had realized what was happening in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) and the world could no longer afford to remain silent on Indian atrocities and human rights abuses in the occupied valley.

