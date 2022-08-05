Kemari Admin orders provision of better facilities to mourners

KARACHI – Administra­tor district Kemari Faiz Muhammad Shaikh on Thursday directed the of­ficials concerned to pro­vide all possible facilities to the mourners during Muharram. He said this during inspection of the Imambargah and proces­sion route in the Keamari zone, said a statement. He directed the officials on the spot that arrange­ments should be made as soon as possible by utiliz­ing all available resources to provide the best facili­ties to the mourners dur­ing Muharram. “In the process of providing facili­ties, any kind of negligence and carelessness will not be tolerated,” he warned. The officers present on the occasion informed the ad­ministrator about the de­tails of the arrangements made during Muharram.