Staff Reporter

Kemari Admin orders provision of better facilities to mourners

KARACHI       –     Administra­tor district Kemari Faiz Muhammad Shaikh on Thursday directed the of­ficials concerned to pro­vide all possible facilities to the mourners during Muharram. He said this during inspection of the Imambargah and proces­sion route in the Keamari zone, said a statement. He directed the officials on the spot that arrange­ments should be made as soon as possible by utiliz­ing all available resources to provide the best facili­ties to the mourners dur­ing Muharram. “In the process of providing facili­ties, any kind of negligence and carelessness will not be tolerated,” he warned. The officers present on the occasion informed the ad­ministrator about the de­tails of the arrangements made during Muharram.

More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 9,695

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More