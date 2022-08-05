Kim Kardashian gets laser procedure for stomach tightening

LOS ANGELES – Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the work that goes into achieving her perfectly taut tummy.

The reality TV star, 41, showed off a close-up snap of her red abs while getting a laser procedure to ‘tighten’ her stomach, and though she called the procedure a ‘game changer’ she did admit that it’s ‘painful.’ Kim Kardashian shared a can­did picture of her stomach after she underwent a tightening treatment. “This is a game changer!!! I did Morpheus laser to tighten my stomach at @DrGhavami’s spa,” she wrote in white lettering over the snapshot. “I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful but worth it!” Kim captioned the snap­shot. Kim’s posts about her skin tightening treat­ment and body composition test came just days after she came clean about how much her looks mean to her. “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” she admitted to Allure for their Au­gust 2022 cover story. “I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet.”