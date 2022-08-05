Kim Kardashian gets laser procedure for stomach tightening
LOS ANGELES – Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the work that goes into achieving her perfectly taut tummy.
The reality TV star, 41, showed off a close-up snap of her red abs while getting a laser procedure to ‘tighten’ her stomach, and though she called the procedure a ‘game changer’ she did admit that it’s ‘painful.’ Kim Kardashian shared a candid picture of her stomach after she underwent a tightening treatment. “This is a game changer!!! I did Morpheus laser to tighten my stomach at @DrGhavami’s spa,” she wrote in white lettering over the snapshot. “I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful but worth it!” Kim captioned the snapshot. Kim’s posts about her skin tightening treatment and body composition test came just days after she came clean about how much her looks mean to her. “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” she admitted to Allure for their August 2022 cover story. “I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet.”