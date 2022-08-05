News Desk

Kim Kardashian gets laser procedure for stomach tightening

LOS ANGELES    –   Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the work that goes into achieving her perfectly taut tummy.

The reality TV star, 41, showed off a close-up snap of her red abs while getting a laser procedure to ‘tighten’ her stomach, and though she called the procedure a ‘game changer’ she did admit that it’s ‘painful.’ Kim Kardashian shared a can­did picture of her stomach after she underwent a tightening treatment. “This is a game changer!!! I did Morpheus laser to tighten my stomach at @DrGhavami’s spa,” she wrote in white lettering over the snapshot. “I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful but worth it!” Kim captioned the snap­shot. Kim’s posts about her skin tightening treat­ment and body composition test came just days after she came clean about how much her looks mean to her. “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” she admitted to Allure for their Au­gust 2022 cover story. “I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 10,799

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More