Minister assures businessmen to overcome problems faced by small chambers

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday expressed the resolve to overcome problems faced by the business community and assured government’s full support in this regard.

He expressed these views while talking to delegations from different chambers of commerce and indus­try. The chambers include Peshawar Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Com­merce & Industry, Haripur Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The minister assured to overcome prob­lems faced by small chambers, espe­cially the issue of their memberships.

Syed Naveed Qamar said that the government believes in facilitating the business community through its busi­ness friendly policies. Mandi Bahaud­din Chamber of Commerce & Industry delegation was led by its president Syed Haider Raza Naqvi while the delegation included Vice President Mian Zahid Ja­meel Patiala, Executive Members Capt(r) Taimur, Hanif Shahid Gujjar and others.

Mandi Bahauddin Chamber suggested the minister to provide an extra incen­tive over increased exports which is above their average exports for the last one year, upon which the minister prom­ised to work on it. Peshawar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCC&I) del­egation was headed by its President Mr Khalid Farooq Malik, while the other members include former KP Minister Agha Syed Zahir Ali Shah, former Sena­tor Haji Ghulam Ali, Peshawar Chamber group leader Malik Mehar Elahi, former president PCCI Shakeel Saraf, Senior Vice President Haji Waheed and others.

During its meeting, the PCC&I apprised the minister about the problems faced by small chambers of the country. Points to improve the quantum of trade with the neighbouring countries of Iran and Af­ghanistan also came under discussion. Haripur Chamber of Commerce & Indus­try (HCCI) delegation was led by its Presi­dent Muhammad Saleem Awan, while other members include Senior Vice Presi­dent Sher Afgan Malik, Vice President Umair Khalid, former president HCCI Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas and others.

The HCCI during its meeting high­lighted the issue of tax relief to the ar­eas of FATA and PATA but said that they should be bound to sell their products in their area and not in settle area. The minister informed that only one year is left for the concession granted to them. The HCCI demanded the minister for the funds allocation for the R&D sector for HCCI, upon which the minister re­ferred the issue to Export Development Fund (EDF). Representative of Gujran­wala Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Ali Hamayun Butt along with executives of the chamber also called on the feder­al minister and discussed issues related to import margin on scrape. On which the minister assured the delegation to resolve the problems facing to the in­dustry as soon as possible.