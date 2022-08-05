JAVAID UR RAHMAN

NA Speaker approves Toshakhana case reference against Imran

ISLAMABAD    –   Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has ap­proved a reference against PTI Chief Imran Khan, submitted under article-62 of the Consti­tution in the Toshakhana gifts controversy.

“I have approved the refer­ence against PTI Chief Irman Khan in the Toshakhana scam and its copy is referred to the Election Commission of Paki­stan,” the Speaker confirmed to The Nation yesterday. He may also soon formally an­nounce approval of the refer­ence against Imran under ar­ticle-62 in the Toshakhana scam. The reference against PTI’s Chief Irman Khan was filed by members of rul­ing clique including Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah and Jamiat Ulema Islam MNA Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi in Nation­al Assembly Secretariat over a week before. “After thoroughly examining the submitted ref­erence, it was deemed fit for approval,” said the NA Speak­er. Former prime minister Ir­man Khan had reportedly sold watches worth millions of ru­pees that he had received as a prime minister of the country during his government.

