NA Speaker approves Toshakhana case reference against Imran
ISLAMABAD – Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has approved a reference against PTI Chief Imran Khan, submitted under article-62 of the Constitution in the Toshakhana gifts controversy.
“I have approved the reference against PTI Chief Irman Khan in the Toshakhana scam and its copy is referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan,” the Speaker confirmed to The Nation yesterday. He may also soon formally announce approval of the reference against Imran under article-62 in the Toshakhana scam. The reference against PTI’s Chief Irman Khan was filed by members of ruling clique including Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah and Jamiat Ulema Islam MNA Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi in National Assembly Secretariat over a week before. “After thoroughly examining the submitted reference, it was deemed fit for approval,” said the NA Speaker. Former prime minister Irman Khan had reportedly sold watches worth millions of rupees that he had received as a prime minister of the country during his government.