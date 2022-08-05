Nestlé Pakistan donates 60,000 litres of water for flood relief efforts

LAHORE – Nestlé Pakistan has donated 60,000 litres of Nestlé Pure Life water to National Disaster Man­agement Authority (NDMA) to fa­cilitate their relief activities across flood-affected areas following the torrential rains during recent mon­soon spells. Sharing his thoughts, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nestlé in Pakistan and Afghanistan said, “Access to clean drinking water for those affected by flooding across Pakistan has become an is­sue. Nestlé has always been at the forefront in responding to the call of government of Pakistan for cli­matic and humanitarian disasters to help citizens in need.” Nestlé Pakistan and NDMA have worked closely to carry out relief work for the people and the communities affected by natural calamities, and believe they have an essential role to play during times of crisis.