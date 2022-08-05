Netherlands-bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

LAHORE – Babar Azam-led Pakistan ODI squad will face Pakistan Sha­heens twice in a seven-day long training camp in Lahore. Sindh middle-order batter Saud Shakeel will lead Paki­stan Shaheens in the two 50-over games on August 7 and 10 here at the LCCA Ground.

Abdullah Shafique and Za­hid Mehmood, part of Paki­stan’s 16-player Netherlands bound ODI squad, will rep­resent the Shaheens in the two practice matches. This will be the first time when both squads will come face-to-face; practice matches between the two Pakistan teams are set to become a regular practice in future.

Depending on team and tour requirements, the two squads will feature in different for­mat matches that would aim to provide both practice to the national squad members and exposure to the reserve and upcoming players.

Besides Saud, for the two matches on Sunday and Wednesday, the Shaheens squad will feature talented players like Kamran Ghulam, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza and Qasim Akram.

The training camp for the Netherlands bound players will be held in Lahore from 6-11 August. The side will de­part for Amsterdam in the wee hours of Friday, 12 August. Mo­hammad Rizwan will join the camp after the first practice match while Haris Rauf will report in NHPC on 7th August.

Shaheens Squad: Saud Sha­keel (capt), Kamran Ghulam (vc), Abbas Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Abdul Wahid Bangal­zai, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah (wk), Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Qasim Akram and Zahid Mehmood