Our Staff Reporter

Netherlands-bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

LAHORE    –  Babar Azam-led Pakistan ODI squad will face Pakistan Sha­heens twice in a seven-day long training camp in Lahore. Sindh middle-order batter Saud Shakeel will lead Paki­stan Shaheens in the two 50-over games on August 7 and 10 here at the LCCA Ground.

Abdullah Shafique and Za­hid Mehmood, part of Paki­stan’s 16-player Netherlands bound ODI squad, will rep­resent the Shaheens in the two practice matches. This will be the first time when both squads will come face-to-face; practice matches between the two Pakistan teams are set to become a regular practice in future.

Depending on team and tour requirements, the two squads will feature in different for­mat matches that would aim to provide both practice to the national squad members and exposure to the reserve and upcoming players.

Besides Saud, for the two matches on Sunday and Wednesday, the Shaheens squad will feature talented players like Kamran Ghulam, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza and Qasim Akram.

The training camp for the Netherlands bound players will be held in Lahore from 6-11 August. The side will de­part for Amsterdam in the wee hours of Friday, 12 August. Mo­hammad Rizwan will join the camp after the first practice match while Haris Rauf will report in NHPC on 7th August.

Shaheens Squad: Saud Sha­keel (capt), Kamran Ghulam (vc), Abbas Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Abdul Wahid Bangal­zai, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah (wk), Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Qasim Akram and Zahid Mehmood

More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Sports

Pakistani wrestler Tahir qualifies for final in Commonwealth Games 2022

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

1 of 11,566

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More