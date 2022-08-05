No addl funds through SG to be considered during current FY
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance has made it clear that no additional funds through Supplementary Grant (SG) shall be considered during the current fiscal year in order to remain within the approved budgetary allocation.
The ministry has clarified that only under extreme and exceptional circumstances, the cases may be considered by the Finance Division, after fulfillment of the following conditions by the Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs). It stated that cases where no funds can be made available through re-appropriation and TSG, shall require that PAO certifies that all avenues have been exhausted, which is to be verified by the relevant Accounting Organisation/Office. Meanwhile, the PAO provides valid justification and cogent reasons for demanding SG. For availing SG grant, expenditure wing or concerned wing of the Finance Division would examine and recommended the case for approval. The ministry of finance on Thursday has released the strategy for additional allocation and re-appropriation of funds during current fiscal year.
According to the ministry, re-appropriation of funds shall be allowed, within an approved Demand for Grant and Appropriation, from one “Head of Account” to another “Head of Account”, provided that no re-appropriation shall be made from Employees Related Expenses (ERE) to any other “Head of Account” (Non-ERE). Within the various “Heads of Accounts” under ERE, re-appropriation of funds might be made. In case of shortfall in ERE allocation during the CFY, re-appropriation of funds from Non-ERE “Heads of Accounts” may be made on priority basis. “Re-appropriation Orders, duly approved by the Competent Authority shall be provided to the Accounting Organisations/Offices for entry into SAP system; however, re-appropriation of funds shall remain within the prescribed quarterly limits given by the Finance Division in the Strategy for Release of Funds for CFY