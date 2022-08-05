Nooh Butt wins first gold for Pakistan with record-breaking display in CW Games

BIRMINGHAM – In a show of spectacular domi­nance, Pakistan’s weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt claimed the first gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in men’s 109+ kg category at the National Exhi­bition Centre, Birmingham on late Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Pakistan pow­erhouse produced a stunning per­formance as the tightly-packed crowd roared his name. Butt, who was at his best set heavier weight targets from the outset to lift gold with a combined record-breaking total of 405kg.

In the snatch portion, he kicked off his participation in style as he lifted 170kg in his first attempt with quite ease. He set a new Games record when he lifted 173kg in the second lift. The lift was reviewed on video; however, the jury confirmed it legitimate. In his final attempt, Butt thought he had registered 175kg, but it was ruled a no lift.

In Clean and Jerk, Butt lifted 225kg and 232kg and did not need to go for a third lift. New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti remained run­ner-up to win silver for his effort of 394kg (170kg+224kg), while India’s Gurdeep Singh secured bronze with a total lift of 394kg (167kg+223kg). Butt had earned bronze medal in Gold Coast 2018 in what was then the 105+kg cat­egory for the heavyweights.

Nooh Butt dedicated his achievement to his father. He thanked his friends and fam­ily members for all-out support. “This wasn’t possible without the support and prayers of my friends and family members,” Butt told reporters after record victory. “I dedicate this gold med­al to my father, who worked for 12 years and helped me reach this stage,” he added.

Pakistan Sports Board Director General Col (R) Asif Zaman an­nounced a cash reward for Nooh and Shah Hussain. “Nooh Butt and Hussain Shah have made us proud by winning medals in Commonwealth Games. For their convincing victory, PSB announce PKR 5 million for Nooh Butt and PKR 1 million for Shah Hussain Shah,” the DG PSB said. Zaman ensured that the medalists in Commonwealth Games 2022 will receive a heroic welcome in the country. Also, the PSB chief an­nounced PKR2 million each if any athlete wins silver medal.

PRESIDENT ALVI

PRAISES CWG GOLD MEDALLIST NOOH BUTT

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday appreciated Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning a gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games. In a statement, the presi­dent expressed confidence that Nooh Dastagir would continue to bring laurels to the country. He emphasized the need for en­couragement of youth in the field of sport. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also extended congratula­tory message to Nooh Butt, say­ing, “Well done, Butt Saab.”

SHAJJAR ABBAS QUALIFIES FOR MEN’S 200M SEMIFINALS

Pakistan’s Shajjar Abbas clocked 21.12s to finish first in heat 2 of Men’s 200m in Com­monwealth Games 2022. Stand­ing in the fourth lane among seven sprinters, Shajjar looked completely pumped up and he finished on top to qualify for the semi-finals of Men’s 200m.

Shajjar, who was disquali­fied from Men’s 100m despite clocking his personal best of 10.38s, will compete in semifi­nals of Men’s 200m on August 5. The 22-years-old sprinter had won gold medals recently in Iran’s Imam Reza Cup and World Continental Champion­ship in Kazakhstan.

NASIR, TAYYAB QUALIFY FOR PRE-QUARTERFINALS OF CWG SQUASH EVENT

Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam qualified for the pre-quarter­finals of a squash event in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Nasir and Tayyab were up against Ghana’s Ayinh Evans and Anafo Clement in the round of 32 clash of Men’s Doubles. The Pakistani duo dominated their opponents, winning the clash in straight sets, with a score of 11-1 and 11-1.

The two will next play their pre-quarterfinal match against Scotland’s Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart on Friday. Later, Nasir and Faiza Zafar will clash with New Zealand’s Joelle King and Paul Coll in their round of 16 Mixed Doubles, while Amna Fayyaz and Faiza will play Ma­laysia’s Rachel Arnold and Aifa Azman in a Women’s Doubles Round of 16 clash.

FAHAD KHAWAJA MOVES TO PRE-QUARTER FINAL STAGE

Pakistan’s top paddler Fahad Khawaja will play against Eng­land’s Paul Drinkhall in round of 32 of table tennis, men’s singles event of Commonwealth Games at Birmingham’s National Exhi­bition Centre on Friday.

The two-time South Asian Table Tennis Championship silver-medalist and the reign­ing national champion pulled off three comprehensive wins in Group 15 of table tennis event on late Thursday to advance to the pre-quarter final stage. The 22-year-old Peshawar-born paddler overcame Guyana’s Christopher Franklin 4-0 in the opening fixture. In the second encounter, he brushed aside Bangladesh’s Mohtasin Ahmed 4-1. In the last group outing, he outwitted Darren Douglas of Trinidad & Tobago.

PAKISTAN BEAT SCOTLAND 3-2 TO KEEP SEMIFINAL CHANCES ALIVE

Pakistan men’s hockey team edged out Scotland 3-2 to keep their slim chances of semifinal qualification alive in the open­ing match of the evening session in Birmingham.

Scotland took an early lead by scoring the opening goal in the ninth minute through Cammy Golden. Another quarter of few chances was blown open by two Pakistan goals in the space of a minute. Afraz got the leveller in the 22nd minute before Abdul Shahid got Pakistan’s noses in front in 23rd minute, providing the men in green 2-1 lead.

The third quarter saw Scots’ Struan Walker converting an equalizer in the 38th minute to make it 2-2. Pakistan’s Rooman scored the match-winning goal in the dying moments of the match that helped the men in green win the encounter by 3-2. Scotland sit last on the points ta­ble, while Pakistan are just ahead of them, occupying fourth spot. In another Pool A match, Aus­tralia outclassed South Africa, clinching three wins from three to secure top spot. Pakistan will take on six-time Commonwealth Games hockey champions Aus­tralia tonight in their last Pool match. Pakistan are still in with a chance of making the semifinals, but will need to upset the odds and win or at least draw to keep that dream alive.