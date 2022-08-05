One terrorist killed in NW operation
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a terrorist during an Intelligence-Based Operation in general area of Miran Shah in North Waziristan district on Thursday.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists in the area. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Ansar Ali having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom. Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The statement further said that security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in every nook and corner of the country. Sacrifices of our brave soldiers will bring long term peace in the country.