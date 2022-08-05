Agencies

One terrorist killed in NW operation

RAWALPINDI    –   Security forces killed a terrorist during an Intel­ligence-Based Operation in general area of Miran Shah in North Waziristan district on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists in the area. Weapon and ammunition was also re­covered from the killed terrorist. The killed terror­ist remained actively involved in terrorist activi­ties against security forces.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy An­sar Ali having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom. Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to elimi­nate any other terrorists found in the area. The state­ment further said that security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in every nook and corner of the country. Sacrifices of our brave sol­diers will bring long term peace in the country.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 9,695

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More