One terrorist killed in NW operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a terrorist during an Intel­ligence-Based Operation in general area of Miran Shah in North Waziristan district on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists in the area. Weapon and ammunition was also re­covered from the killed terrorist. The killed terror­ist remained actively involved in terrorist activi­ties against security forces.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy An­sar Ali having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom. Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to elimi­nate any other terrorists found in the area. The state­ment further said that security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in every nook and corner of the country. Sacrifices of our brave sol­diers will bring long term peace in the country.