Pakistan always stand by Kashmiris’ in their freedom struggle: Air Chief

Chief of the Air Staff, (CAS) Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Friday said Pakistan would always stand by its Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for legitimate freedom movement.

On the completion of three years of illegitimate revocation of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), contriving demographic changes and continued military siege by India in gross violation of human rights, the Air Chief in his message has expressed his resolve to stand with brave and resilient people of IIOJK in their peaceful struggle against Indian oppression, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release said.

In his message, he said that for the sake of fairness, justice, and human dignity, it was imperative that the international community should come forward with practical steps that would force India to reverse its present course against the Kashmiri people.

“India must realize that martyrdom of each Kashmiri and destruction of each Kashmiri house would only further strengthen the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom from Indian occupation,” the CAS said.