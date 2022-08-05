News Desk

Pakistan makes strong demarche to India on worsening situation in IIOJK

Pakistan on Friday made a strong demarche to India on the worsening situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The Indian Charge d Affaires in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and conveyed the Government of Pakistan s unequivocal rejection of India s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in IIOJK, which breached international law, UN Charter, and the 4th Geneva Convention as well as several resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

A strong protest was registered over the series of illegitimate measures taken by India in order to unilaterally alter the internationally recognized disputed status of the territory and to accentuate its brutal military occupation, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

It was noted that even after the passage of three years since India s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, there was no let-up in the strong-armed military siege of the occupied territory and the humanitarian and human rights situation continues to exacerbate.

Extrajudicial killings, detentions and arrests, fake cases, and bogus trials under the ambit of draconian laws and a compromised judicial system have become a norm in the IIOJK, the statement added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 8,747

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More