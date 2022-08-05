Pakistan makes strong demarche to India on worsening situation in IIOJK

Pakistan on Friday made a strong demarche to India on the worsening situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The Indian Charge d Affaires in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and conveyed the Government of Pakistan s unequivocal rejection of India s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in IIOJK, which breached international law, UN Charter, and the 4th Geneva Convention as well as several resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

A strong protest was registered over the series of illegitimate measures taken by India in order to unilaterally alter the internationally recognized disputed status of the territory and to accentuate its brutal military occupation, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

It was noted that even after the passage of three years since India s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, there was no let-up in the strong-armed military siege of the occupied territory and the humanitarian and human rights situation continues to exacerbate.

Extrajudicial killings, detentions and arrests, fake cases, and bogus trials under the ambit of draconian laws and a compromised judicial system have become a norm in the IIOJK, the statement added.