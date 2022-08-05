Pakistani students to cement Pak-US ties: Masood Khan

WASHINGTON DC – The students of Paki­stan enrolling in the American universities will strengthen ties be­tween Pakistan and Unit­ed States in different spheres.

Masood Khan, Paki­stan’s Ambassador to the US, made these remarks while addressing 65 Pa­kistani students, partic­ipating in various edu­cational programmes in the US, who visited Paki­stan Embassy.

Fifty outstanding stu­dents from Pakistan are here on full scholarships under US-sponsored Global Undergraduate Programme to study for one semester in 39 dif­ferent educational insti­tutions in 24 states.

Another group of fif­teen Pakistani students completed a 6-week long tour under the Study of US Institutions (SUSI) programme for student leaders.

Ambassador Masood thanked the US govern­ment for hosting Paki­stani students to train them in skills building, leadership development, American studies and community service.

“This would help these young leaders under­stand American society, governance and educa­tional systems,” he said.

The Ambassador ap­preciated that the stu­dents had been select­ed from all parts of Pakistan – KP, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, AJK and G-B – 60% of whom were girls.

“Some of them have come from the most un­derrepresented areas and towns. This was a great learning opportu­nity for these students,” he added.

Masood Khan appre­ciated that the students from Pakistan were studying advanced dis­ciplines such as agri­culture, engineering, environment, biotech­nology, microbiology, computer science, law, political science and in­ternational relations.

“Since this is an ex­change programme, I hope that in due course we would be able to host and place American stu­dents in Pakistani uni­versities.

Hundreds of Amer­ican faculty mem­bers and academics go to Pakistan but very few students to do so. American students’ participation in Paki­stani educational pro­grammes will help build trust and under­standing between our two countries,” he said.

Pakistani students par­ticipating in SUSI pro­gramme, during their stay in the US, learnt about American culture and values, education and workforce devel­opment, economics and business, foreign policy, religious freedom and pluralism.

Pakistan is the largest recipient of the Fulbright scholarship with an alumni network of more than 25,000. To promote educational ties between the two countries, Paki­stan early this year al­lotted an acre of land in Islamabad for the US Ed­ucation Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

The Ambassador said that Pakistan would re­vive its Knowledge Cor­ridor programme under which we would aim to send 10,000 students and professionals for higher education to the US in the next 10 years.

Julia Findlay, Branch Chief South and Cen­tral Asia Fulbright Pro­grammes, Molly Ste­phenson, Director South and Central Asia Press and Public Diplomacy, Teresa Mastrangelo, Sen­ior Programme Officer and Nathaniel Lynn, Po­litical Team Lead from the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US State Department at­tended the event. The representatives from In­ternational Research and Exchanges Board (IREX) also joined.