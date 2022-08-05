News Desk

Pakistan’s electricity shortfall jumps to 7,641MW

The electricity shortfall in Pakistan has reached 7,461 megawatts (MW).

According to details, the Power Division recorded the total power generation capacity has dropped to 20,539 MW as compared to yesterday’s 22,003MW against the demand of 28,000MW.

Sources told that 6,900MW was being generated from water, 8,550MW from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), 990MW from government thermal plants, 3,001MW from nuclear plants, 880MW and 131MW from wind and solar plants respectively.

Sources further said that 77MW of electricity was being generated from bagasse power plants. They said decreased power generation has also led to an increase in unannounced load-shedding periods. Different parts of Pakistan currently facing loadshedding up to 10 hours, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has announced multiple deadlines previously to end loadshedding in the country, however, they have yet to materialize owing to multiple reasons cited by the ministers including higher fuel prices and delay in maintenance of the power plants.

