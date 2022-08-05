Past in Perspective

“There is nothing better than a friend,

unless it is a friend with chocolate.”

–Linda Grayson.

candy and sweets have been around for most of history. Cavemen made it using honey, Arabs invented caramel and the Greeks used hon­ey, fruits and nuts to make sweets. However, it was during the 16 century that the first batch of modern candies were made, the oldest one being created by Joseph Fry using bittersweet chocolate. This was fol­lowed by the Fry’s Chocolate Cream which was in­troduced to the world in 1866 and was considered to be the first industrialised chocolate bar. More than 150 years after it was introduced to the mar­ket, it is still available for purchase. Fry’s chocolate factor is now known as the much beloved, Cadbury