PM vows no politics on flood-hit areas rehab

Shehbaz visits flood-affected people in Tank n Announces Rs1m for each deceased person n Urges KP govt to increase compensation to Rs1m.

TANK – Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Thursday vowed to put in all possi­ble efforts for rehabilita­tion of the flood-affected people of Pakistan, let­ting no political differ­ences or discrimination impede the process The prime minister, during his visit to the flood-ravaged Tank district here, said though the province was ruled by another political party but it should make no difference.

“As another party rules in this prov­ince. We have no difference with it at this point of time. We all have to do it collectively. This is the matter of Paki­stan, the matter of you, your rehabilita­tion, your house and your children. God willing, you will see there will be no pol­itics or discrimination in it,” he assured in his interaction with the people dis­placed by the flash floods.

He said that both the federal and provincial governments were work­ing round the clock for relief of the af­fected population. He said the federal government had announced Rs 1 mil­lion compensation for the deceased and conveyed a message to chief minis­ter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to increase the compensation amount from existing Rs0.8 million to 1 million to support the distressed families.

Moreover, the federal government would also provide Rs 250,000 each for the injured and Rs0.5 million for fully damaged houses and Rs 0.2 million each for partially damaged structures.

He said the NDMA and provincial au­thorities would carry out a joint sur­vey to assess the damage to crops to en­able the government pay compensation transparently. The prime minister also mentioned his interaction with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Ba­jwa on the subject who also assured all of the support to fulfil the collective re­sponsibility of the rehabilitation of the displaced population.

He said following the completion of his visits to the affected areas, he would chair a meeting within a couple of days to assess the damage and strategize the compensation process. However, the prime minister assured the locals that the government would not delay the re­construction of the damaged infrastruc­ture including roads and bridged de­stroyed by the flash floods.

The prime minister, who earlier visit­ed the flood-affected areas of Tank dis­trict, appreciated the performance of the National Highway Authority chairman for rehabilitation of road infrastructure in Balochistan and other areas. He reit­erated that the government would not sit idle until last individual was rehabili­tated and household was reconstructed.

During the briefing by the authori­ties concerned, the prime minister was told that the flash floods had fully dam­aged 143 houses. A survey was in pro­cess to assess the extent of the loss to structures, crops and livestock. It was told that no casualty was reported in the area due to flood except one due to the electrocution.

It was told that around 350 percent more rain was recorded this year and that all including NDMA, PDMAs, Pakistan Army, FC and local administrations were collectively engaged for the rehabilitation of the population. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Mualana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryum Aurangzeb and senior government officers accompanied the prime minister, who also interacted with the flood-affected people and reiterated his assurance for their relief and rehabilitation.

During the briefing by Deputy Commis­sion Tank Hamidullah Khan, the prime minister was apprised of the ongoing re­lief and rehabilitation work in the area including supply of food, drinking water to the displaced people staying at tem­porary shelters. Shehbaz urged the KP government to enhance the compensa­tion of existing Rs 0.8 million for the de­ceased up to one million. Upon being told about the damage to the main roads by flood, the prime minister instructed NHA to rehabilitate the ones under its juris­diction.He said after completing the vis­its to flood-hit areas, he would mull over the surveys of the NDMA and provincial authorities to assess the damages and decide the possible contribution by the federal government. The prime minister also took a round of the shelter camps housing the flood-affected people. He sat on ground to interact with the fam­ilies and expressed words of affection to their children. He assured the displaced families that both the federal and pro­vincial government were collectively working for their early rehabilitation.