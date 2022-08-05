PMD predicts more rains for various parts of country

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pak­htunkhwa, Sindh, north and east Balochistan. Heavy falls are also likely at a few places in lower Sindh and southern Balochistan. According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to pene­trate in lower parts during next 24 hours. A westerly wave was also affecting western and upper parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country. How­ever, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Punjab. The rainfall recorded during the pe­riod was Punjab: Bahawalpur (Airport 07 mm, City 03), Narowal 06 and Gujranwala 01mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin, Nokkundi 42 C, Dera Ismail Khan, Chillas, Noorpur Thal, Rohri 41, Jacobabad and Sukkur 40 C.