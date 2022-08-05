Police finalise security plan for 6th Muharram

Police will also install CCTV cameras at Majalis/mourning procession routes for strict monitoring.

MULTAN – Police have finalized security plan for 6th Muharram as 1,597 police of­ficials and 1,632 volunteers would be deployed across the district to main­tain law and order situation.

According to police sources, a to­tal of 160 Majalis and 55 mourning processions would be organized, out of which 36 Majalis and 12 mourning processions have been declared sensitive.

Under the plan, 1,597 police of­ficials, including 52 inspectors, 92 sub-inspectors, 174 assistant sub-inspectors, 61 head constables and 1,217 constables would be deployed on security duty, while 1,632 volun­teers would also be deputed at Maja­lis and mourning processions.

On the other hand, elite force would continue patrolling while police pick­ets would also be established at dif­ferent points of the district. Police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal with any emergency.

Police will also install CCTV cam­eras at Majalis and mourning proces­sion routes for strict monitoring of security arrangements. They would ensure video recording of all activi­ties through drone cameras, while walk through gates would be in­stalled at Majalis, the sources added.

ADC CHAIRS MEETING REGARDING MUHARRAM SECURITY

A meeting of the District Emergency Board and District Disaster Manage­ment Authority was held here under the chairmanship of Additional Dep­uty Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning, Syeda Amina Maududi here on Thursday.

During a meeting, matters re­garding preparations of security in Muharram and possible flood situ­ation were reviewed. The heads of departments concerned participated in the meeting. District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal, while presenting the rescue performance report of the last month, said that the rescue teams responded timely to 1,990 different emergencies and rescued 1,759 people. He added that rescuers were performing duties in a relief camp set up for possible flood situation in collaboration with the district administration.

He said that the Rescue 1122 is­sued an emergency plan regard­ing Muharram and rescues would provide healthcare facilities to participants of processions. Dis­trict Coordinator District Disaster Management Authority Majid Khan briefed the ADC about situation of naullahs, canals and rivers re­garding possible floods. The ADC issued orders to the departments concerned to remain high alert in monsoon, saying solid steps should be taken during Muharram.

SPECIAL CLEANING ARRANGEMENTS MADE AT PROCESSION ROUTES

The Lahore Management Company (LWMC) has made special cleaning and washing arrangements at pro­cession routes and 121 Imambargahs across the city. The cleaning process of 121 Imambargahs in all the towns has been completed.

According to the spokesperson of LWMC, a plan for cleaning of mosques, cemeteries and their sur­roundings throughout the city is also under execution.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider said that implementation of Muharram-ul-Haram cleaning plan has started and teams have been directed to ensure presence of workers and timely lift­ing of waste from the designated routes. Special cleaning teams have been deployed and special cleanliness measures will be ensured during the month of Muharram. In addition, this department will ensure the additional workers and resources for cleaning arrangements on the day of Ashura