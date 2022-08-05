Police Martyrs Day observed across KP

Provincial police lost several senior officials including additional IGs, DIGs, SSPs and others to terrorism over last decade.

PESHAWAR – Police Martyrs Day was observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday as ceremo­nies were held in all dis­tricts of the province.

While the events were held across KP province, the major event for Mar­tyrs Day took place at a restaurant hall in Pesha­war where tributes paid to martyrs and serving police officers through songs and videos based on their bravery.

Quran Khwani was held in mosques all around the province in remem­brance of the police mar­tyrs while blood dona­tion camps were held along several police lines, and many police officers donated blood there.

The day is observed every year on August 4, the day a senior police officer Safwat Ghayur had been martyred in a suicide attack. On August 4, 2010, a suicide bomb­er drove up to Safwat, the Frontier Constabu­lary’s commander at the time, as his car pulled up at a traffic light out­side of his office. When he left his office at FC Headquarters, no escort or protocol cars were ac­companying Safwat.

Addressing a ceremo­ny to mark the Police Martyrs Day, Chief Min­ister Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Mahmood Khan paid tribute to the martyrs and said that it was due to their sacrifices that peace had been restored across the province.

“The KP government would give the police all resources they need, es­pecially for the care of the martyrs’ families. The KP police have rendered incomparable sacrific­es, and we are proud of them,” CM said.

At the ceremony, the Chief Minister gave cheques to the injured victims from recent at­tacks as well as the rel­atives of the martyrs. He also placed a floral wreath on the martyrs’ memorial.

KHYBER: Like other parts of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Police Mar­tyrs’ Day was also ob­served in Khyber district to pay tribute to the sac­rifices of police officers and personnel who laid down their lives for the protection of the country.

The officials laid floral wreaths on the Monu­ment of the Martyrs.

Addressing the cer­emony, AIG Police Mu­hammad Ali Baba Khel, CCPO Izaj Khan said that durable peace has been restored in the area due to sacrifices rendered by police. The blood of 106 police officials of Khyber has contributed to safe­guard their motherland, they added.

HAROON SIRAJ WRITES FROM SWAT: A num­ber of events were held in connection with Po­lice Martyrs Day in Swat to acknowledge sacrific­es of our brave police of­ficers and personnel who sacrificed their lives for peace in the region.

To express solidari­ty with martyrs’ fami­lies Swat Police organ­ised grand function at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Po­lice Lines Kabal in which Commissioner Malakand Shaukat Yousafzai, RPO Malakand Zeeshan As­ghar, DPO Swat Zahid Nawaz Marvat, a large number of policemen, relatives of Shuhada, parliamentarians, rep­resentatives of traders unions and elders of the valley participated.

LAKKI MARWAT: Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed on Thursday said that more than 67 police officers and cops have laid down their lives in line of duty during last two decades to protect people’s lives and properties.”

Addressing a func­tion arranged at the Po­lice Lines to mark Po­lice Martyrs Day, the DPO said that along with other law enforcement agencies and army, po­lice also fought against militancy in front lines and defeated the menace of terrorism