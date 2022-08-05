Police Martyrs Day observed across KP
Provincial police lost several senior officials including additional IGs, DIGs, SSPs and others to terrorism over last decade.
PESHAWAR – Police Martyrs Day was observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday as ceremonies were held in all districts of the province.
While the events were held across KP province, the major event for Martyrs Day took place at a restaurant hall in Peshawar where tributes paid to martyrs and serving police officers through songs and videos based on their bravery.
Quran Khwani was held in mosques all around the province in remembrance of the police martyrs while blood donation camps were held along several police lines, and many police officers donated blood there.
The day is observed every year on August 4, the day a senior police officer Safwat Ghayur had been martyred in a suicide attack. On August 4, 2010, a suicide bomber drove up to Safwat, the Frontier Constabulary’s commander at the time, as his car pulled up at a traffic light outside of his office. When he left his office at FC Headquarters, no escort or protocol cars were accompanying Safwat.
Addressing a ceremony to mark the Police Martyrs Day, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan paid tribute to the martyrs and said that it was due to their sacrifices that peace had been restored across the province.
“The KP government would give the police all resources they need, especially for the care of the martyrs’ families. The KP police have rendered incomparable sacrifices, and we are proud of them,” CM said.
At the ceremony, the Chief Minister gave cheques to the injured victims from recent attacks as well as the relatives of the martyrs. He also placed a floral wreath on the martyrs’ memorial.
KHYBER: Like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Police Martyrs’ Day was also observed in Khyber district to pay tribute to the sacrifices of police officers and personnel who laid down their lives for the protection of the country.
The officials laid floral wreaths on the Monument of the Martyrs.
Addressing the ceremony, AIG Police Muhammad Ali Baba Khel, CCPO Izaj Khan said that durable peace has been restored in the area due to sacrifices rendered by police. The blood of 106 police officials of Khyber has contributed to safeguard their motherland, they added.
HAROON SIRAJ WRITES FROM SWAT: A number of events were held in connection with Police Martyrs Day in Swat to acknowledge sacrifices of our brave police officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives for peace in the region.
To express solidarity with martyrs’ families Swat Police organised grand function at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines Kabal in which Commissioner Malakand Shaukat Yousafzai, RPO Malakand Zeeshan Asghar, DPO Swat Zahid Nawaz Marvat, a large number of policemen, relatives of Shuhada, parliamentarians, representatives of traders unions and elders of the valley participated.
LAKKI MARWAT: District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed on Thursday said that more than 67 police officers and cops have laid down their lives in line of duty during last two decades to protect people’s lives and properties.”
Addressing a function arranged at the Police Lines to mark Police Martyrs Day, the DPO said that along with other law enforcement agencies and army, police also fought against militancy in front lines and defeated the menace of terrorism