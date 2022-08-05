Prohibited funding case: ECP issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, directs to appear

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued an official show-cause notice on the issue to seize prohibited funds of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The ECP has issued an official show-cause notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the prohibited funding case.

The notice has been issued to former prime minister Imran Khan, directing him to appear on August 23.

The Commission has scheduled a hearing on the show-cause notice issued to the PTI.

The hearing will be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on August 23.