Prohibited funding case: ECP issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, directs to appear
The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued an official show-cause notice on the issue to seize prohibited funds of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The ECP has issued an official show-cause notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the prohibited funding case.
The notice has been issued to former prime minister Imran Khan, directing him to appear on August 23.
The Commission has scheduled a hearing on the show-cause notice issued to the PTI.
The hearing will be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on August 23.