PSA urges PM to intervene for solar containers clearance

LAHORE – Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) has called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to intervene for the Customs clearance of hundreds of containers containing solar equipment, which have been stuck for months at various ports across the country.

“A huge number of solar devices im­port containers are awaiting clearance while importers are facing heavy de­murrage charges,” Pakistan Solar As­sociation Chairman Rana Abbas said in a statement issued on Thursday here. He said that it was the time to aggressively promote alternative and green energy sources, and it was un­wise to discourage the traders dealing in solar energy equipment in Pakistan.

The containers containing so­lar equipment have been stuck for months at ports mainly awaiting ap­proval from the State Bank of Paki­stan. Further, the government has imposed restrictions on import of all items starting with 85 prefix in direc­tory of H S codes while the current procedure requires that every time, import documents of solar equip­ment including solar panels and in­verters must be submitted to the State Bank through bank’s Forex Por­tal. Despite the passing of the several months, there is no response from the State Bank of Pakistan to approve the LCs while importers are unable to get released their goods from the Cus­toms authorities. This is resulting in excessive demurrage and detention charges on a daily basis being suf­fered by the importers and traders, as their terrible financial losses would ultimately lead to their bankruptcy.

The World Bank in it recent study titled “Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) Integration and Planning Study” Bank has reiterated that Paki­stan needs to urgently implement a major expansion of solar and wind (“variable renewable energy” or VRE) to achieve a share of at least 30 per­cent of total capacity by 2030. This would help lower the cost of power, achieve greater energy security and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emis­sions. Following an optimal scenario with a major scale-up of VRE would save Pakistan $5 billion costs over the next 20 years, mainly from re­duced fuel consumption. However, Pakistan Solar Association Chairman Rana Abbas said that such delays in the Customs clearance would do no good to the economy of the country, rather they would discourage the traders community who are commit­ted to contribute to the revival of eco­nomic indicators of the country.

“At present, as the only alternative to the rising prices of petrol, elec­tricity and gas, and, ever-increasing climatic deterioration and pollution, renewable energy sources like solar and wind power plants are the need of the hour to overcome the energy crises in the country,” he said, add­ing that traders community unani­mously urges Prime Minister to in­tervene into the matter. A large and sustained expansion of solar photo­voltaic and wind power, alongside hydropower and substantial invest­ments in the grid, is both achievable and desirable. Such an initiative would lead to immediate and long-term economic and environmental benefits. It would also enhance se­curity of supply as well as position­ing Pakistan at the forefront of the global energy transition.