PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar

LAHORE – A spokesman of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has said that the statistics of Federal Board of Revenue of July shows that there will be 1.2 million tonnes of excess sugar stock available at the start of next crushing sea­son whereas, the sugar mills had produced two million tonnes of surplus sugar at the end of last crushing season. In a statement, he urged the government to allow export of surplus sugar, saying there is a 10pc increase expected in the next sugarcane crop