PSX stays bullish, gains 356 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bull­ish trend on Thursday, gain­ing 356.50 points, a posi­tive change of 0.87 percent, closing at 41,425.37 points against 41,068.87 points on the last working day. A total of 275,431,074 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 333,028,028 shares the pre­vious day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.904 billion against Rs10.016 billion on last trading day. As many as 343 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 212 of them recorded gain and 107 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 44,405,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.23, TPL Properties with volume of 12,197,925 and price per share of Rs.19.72 and Pak Elektron with volume of 11,967,500 and price per share of Rs16.52. Allahwasaya Tex witnessed a maximum in­crease of Rs253.01 per share, closing at Rs3,626.50, whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs46.97 to Rs671.87.