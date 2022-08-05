PTI withdraws reference against CEC to add more proofs

ISLAMABAD    –   The PTI yesterday withdrew the reference against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, soon af­ter filing it with the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to add more evidence to it against the commissioner.

“The party has decided to add more evidence to the ref­erence to make the reference more concrete,” said PTI lead­er and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry while talking to media here. He explained that points re­lated to the alleged change in the ECP’s verdict on prohib­ited funding against the PTI would be included in the ref­erence. He informed that the party would file the reference against the head of the elec­tion body after adding more legal points to the petition. The PTI filed a reference with the JCP, seeking the remov­al of CEC Raja citing his “con­tinuous deliberate miscon­duct”, a day after the election commission’s verdict on the foreign funding case, stating that the party had received prohibited funding

