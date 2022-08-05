PTI withdraws reference against CEC to add more proofs
ISLAMABAD – The PTI yesterday withdrew the reference against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, soon after filing it with the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to add more evidence to it against the commissioner.
“The party has decided to add more evidence to the reference to make the reference more concrete,” said PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry while talking to media here. He explained that points related to the alleged change in the ECP’s verdict on prohibited funding against the PTI would be included in the reference. He informed that the party would file the reference against the head of the election body after adding more legal points to the petition. The PTI filed a reference with the JCP, seeking the removal of CEC Raja citing his “continuous deliberate misconduct”, a day after the election commission’s verdict on the foreign funding case, stating that the party had received prohibited funding