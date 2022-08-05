Raja Riaz appointed NA Opposition Leader as per law, LHC told

LAHORE – The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Nation­al Assembly Speaker to make a decision within 30 days on an application for removing Op­position Leader in the Nation­al Assembly Raja Riaz. Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Munir Ahmad. The petitioner’s counsel Mu­hammad Azhar Siddique ar­gued before the court that MNA Raja Riaz had been appoint­ed Opposition Leader without the consultation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which was still the biggest party in the National Assembly as the Speaker had not yet approved the resignations of their MNAs. An additional attorney general submitted that after the elec­tion of the prime minister, the Speaker fixed day for the elec­tion of the Opposition Leader.

He said that if only one candi­date contested election then he would be elected. He submit­ted that the NA speaker issued notification for appointment of Raja Riaz as per law.