Agencies

Raja Riaz appointed NA Opposition Leader as per law, LHC told

LAHORE      –     The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Nation­al Assembly Speaker to make a decision within 30 days on an application for removing Op­position Leader in the Nation­al Assembly Raja Riaz. Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Munir Ahmad. The petitioner’s counsel Mu­hammad Azhar Siddique ar­gued before the court that MNA Raja Riaz had been appoint­ed Opposition Leader without the consultation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which was still the biggest party in the National Assembly as the Speaker had not yet approved the resignations of their MNAs. An additional attorney general submitted that after the elec­tion of the prime minister, the Speaker fixed day for the elec­tion of the Opposition Leader.

He said that if only one candi­date contested election then he would be elected. He submit­ted that the NA speaker issued notification for appointment of Raja Riaz as per law.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 9,699

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More