Rising drug abuse in educational institutions rings alarm in SA
House unanimously adopts resolution, gives standing ovation to helicopter crash martyrs.
Sindh Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted clubbed resolutions to pay homage to six officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army including Corps Commander Southern Command who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in Balochistan and applauded the Army for standing besides the civilian administration during any disaster.
Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sharmila Farooqui and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Rana Ansar moved the same resolution while Jamaluddin Siddiqui of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tabled another resolution. Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari clubbed both the resolutions since they were identical.
“The House expresses grief over crash of a military helicopter and subsequent martyrdom of six Pakistan Army officials including Corps Commander southern command. The Pakistan Army has always defended the country against all odds, be it external threat or internal disturbance. Our army has also stood side by side with civilian administration in the face of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and have never shunned from sacrificing their lives as well,” one of the resolutions read.
The Sindh Assembly members through their resolution also expressed solidarity with families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for their eternal peace. Speaking on the resolution, Sharmila said that Pakistan Army had always stood for relief operation in any disaster, adding that flood victims have been served in Balochistan.
“No matter how much you praise Pakistan Army, it is very little. Whatever the situation, our Army has always served the people diligently,” she added.
USE OF DRUGS IN EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS
In a call attention notice, Rana Ansar of MQM-P drew the attention of the house towards the open sale and use of drugs and intoxicants in the educational institutions, asking as to what action was being taken by the government to curb the menace.
Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said that it was a very important issue but the department had not received any report from any authorities including police and law enforcement agencies He said that he had held a meeting with the representatives of private school owners in this regard but they did not have any such complain in their respective school. “Nor did they (school owners) pointed out any educational institution where such menace is prevailing,”
He said the education department was not authorized to cancel the registration of a school where drugs were used as there was no provision of law. Sardar Shah said the provincial government would bring amendment in the current laws to take action in this regard.