Rising drug abuse in educational institutions rings alarm in SA

House unanimously adopts resolution, gives standing ovation to helicopter crash martyrs.

Sindh Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted clubbed resolutions to pay homage to six officers and soldiers of Paki­stan Army including Corps Com­mander Southern Command who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in Balochistan and applauded the Army for standing besides the civilian ad­ministration during any disaster.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sharmila Farooqui and Muttahi­da Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Rana Ansar moved the same resolution while Jamaluddin Siddiqui of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tabled another resolution. Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari clubbed both the resolutions since they were identical.

“The House expresses grief over crash of a military helicopter and subsequent martyrdom of six Pakistan Army officials includ­ing Corps Commander southern command. The Pakistan Army has always defended the coun­try against all odds, be it external threat or internal disturbance. Our army has also stood side by side with civilian administration in the face of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and have never shunned from sacri­ficing their lives as well,” one of the resolutions read.

The Sindh Assembly mem­bers through their resolution also expressed solidarity with families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for their eternal peace. Speaking on the resolu­tion, Sharmila said that Pakistan Army had always stood for relief operation in any disaster, add­ing that flood victims have been served in Balochistan.

“No matter how much you praise Pakistan Army, it is very little. Whatever the situation, our Army has always served the people diligently,” she added.

USE OF DRUGS IN EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

In a call attention notice, Rana Ansar of MQM-P drew the at­tention of the house towards the open sale and use of drugs and intoxicants in the educational institutions, asking as to what action was being taken by the government to curb the menace.

Education Minister Syed Sar­dar Shah said that it was a very important issue but the depart­ment had not received any re­port from any authorities includ­ing police and law enforcement agencies He said that he had held a meeting with the representa­tives of private school owners in this regard but they did not have any such complain in their respective school. “Nor did they (school owners) pointed out any educational institution where such menace is prevailing,”

He said the education de­partment was not authorized to cancel the registration of a school where drugs were used as there was no provision of law. Sardar Shah said the pro­vincial government would bring amendment in the current laws to take action in this regard.