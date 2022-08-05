Agencies

Rupee recovers Rs2.74 against dollar

ISLAMABAD      –   The Pakistan rupee on Thursday recovered Rs2.72 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 226.15 against the previous day’s closing of Rs228.79. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were re­corded at Rs217 and Rs220, respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs2.83 and closed at Rs230.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs233.07. The Japanese Yen lost 3 paisa to close at Rs1.68, whereas a decrease of Rs3.86 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which was traded at Rs274.91 as compared to its last closing of Rs278.77. The exchange rates of Emir­ates Dirham and Saudi Ri­yal decreased by 71 paisa each to close at Rs61.57 and Rs60.18, respectively.

