Russian shelling at bus stop kills 8 in east Ukraine: governor

KYIV, UKRAINE – Russian shelling of a bus stop Thurs­day in the frontline east Ukraine town of Toretsk killed eight people and left four wounded, the regional governor said.

“According to pre­liminary information, there was artillery fire. They hit a public trans­port stop, where there was a crowd of people at that time,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Ukraine-run Donetsk region administration, wrote on Telegram.

He said that there were three children among the wounded.

The attack comes as Kyiv orders civilians to leave the war-torn Do­nestk region bearing the brunt of Moscow’s offensive in the east of the country.