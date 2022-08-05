Sindh allocates Rs5b for repair of rain-hit infrastructure: CM Murad

CM, MQM delegation discuss repair, maintenance of roads and sewerage system of city.

KARACHI – A 17-member MQM delegation led by Khawaja Izhar called on Sindh Chief Min­ister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House to discuss repair and maintenance of the infrastructure damaged in Karachi and Hyderabad during recent heavy rains.

The other delegation members were Javed Hanif, Mohammad Hussain, Hamid uz Zafar, Rashid Khilji, Adeel Shahzad and others. Provincial Ministers, Shar­jeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab and Waqar Mahdi also attended the meeting.

MQM leader Khawaja Izhar told the chief minister that the heavy rains have badly affected the infrastructure of Ka­rachi and Hyderabad. He added that the craters have developed in the roads and sewerage lines have also been damaged.

Khawaja Izahr said that due to dam­aged roads and drainage lines, flow of traffic in both the cities, Karachi and Hy­derabad has become a serious problem, therefore traffic jams have become the order of the day.

The chief minister told the MQM del­egation that his government has already allocated Rs 5 billion for the repair and maintenance of the roads and sewerage system of the city.

He added that another amount of Rs 1.5 billion was approved by the cabinet to repair damaged road and drainage lines located on the route of seven Peoples Bus Service launched recently in the city. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that a separate budget for repair of roads of Hyderabad has also been approved by the assembly.

He assured the visiting delegation that the repair and maintenance works in both the cities would be started very soon. The CM Sindh said that he has also directed all the deputy commissioners, including of the city to assess the losses and damages caused by heavy rains to the life, property/houses, crops so that necessary action could be taken to sup­port the people.

CM APPOINTS DR INAYATULLAH RAJPAR AS DEAN FACULTY OF CROP PRODUCTION

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar as Dean Faculty of Crop Production, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam for a period of three years with immediate ef­fect. According to university spokesman, Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, who was ear­lier serving as Professor Department of Soil Sciences has been appointed Dean Faculty of Crop Production through a notification issued by the Department of Sindh Universities and Boards.. Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture Univer­sity Dr. Fateh Marri has welcomed the appointment of Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar an hoped that as Dean Faculty of Crop Production, he will further improve the performance of the faculty