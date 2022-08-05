Staff Reporter

Snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan calls on Secretary Sports, DG SBP

LAHORE        –     Pakistan’s youngest world amateur snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan called on Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz and Direc­tor General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muham­mad Tariq Qureshi here at the Punjab Stadium on Thursday. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and Imran Noshahi were also present in the meeting. Speaking on the occa­sion, Secretary Sports said that Ahsan Ram­zan had accomplished a great feat at a young age. “Sports Department Punjab will provide all possible sports facilities to Ahsan Ramzan for his preparation and partici­pation in the upcoming international event,” he added. The DG SBP said that the entire nation was proud of Ahsan’s world amateur snooker title. He expressed his hope that Ahsan Ramzan would maintain his title winning performance in future in­ternational events.

