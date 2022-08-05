News Desk

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Will Mellor and Kym Marsh join line-up

LONDON    –   Kym Marsh has been an­nounced as the second con­testant to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The actress and TV presenter currently hosts BBC One’s Morning Live and has appeared in Coronation Street and The Syndicate. “I’m nervous but I’m really looking forward to it,” Marsh told BBC Break­fast on Thursday. She joins actor Will Mellor, who was announced as one of this year’s con­testants earlier. The dancing competition is set to return to BBC One in September. In the early noughties, Marsh was a member of pop group Hear’Say, who were created on talent show Pop­stars. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage, performing in that kind of way, so it’s go­ing to be really tricky, but I’m up for the chal­lenge,” Marsh said about joining Strictly.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 10,799

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More