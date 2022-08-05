Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Will Mellor and Kym Marsh join line-up
LONDON – Kym Marsh has been announced as the second contestant to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The actress and TV presenter currently hosts BBC One’s Morning Live and has appeared in Coronation Street and The Syndicate. “I’m nervous but I’m really looking forward to it,” Marsh told BBC Breakfast on Thursday. She joins actor Will Mellor, who was announced as one of this year’s contestants earlier. The dancing competition is set to return to BBC One in September. In the early noughties, Marsh was a member of pop group Hear’Say, who were created on talent show Popstars. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage, performing in that kind of way, so it’s going to be really tricky, but I’m up for the challenge,” Marsh said about joining Strictly.