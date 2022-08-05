Task force presents report on street children in capital as per ombudsman’s directives
ISLAMABAD – A Task Force on Street Children approved by Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat presented its study report to the Federal Ombudsman for implementation. Taking cognizance of the exploitation of children in terms of their involvement in labour and beggary, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi had directed a study titled “Inquiry into the Plight of Street Children in ICT – Challenges and Way Forward.” The research sets out priorities and gives evidence-based recommendations to the key stakeholders. The research was conducted by Syeda Viquar un Nisa Hashmi, Advisor Grievance Commissioner for Children and her team. This is the first ever empirical study focusing on street children in ICT. The Task Force conducted 506 in-depth interviews including 443 street children, 44 community members including parents of street children and 19 officials of LEAs and service providers. The team devised a mechanism for the maximum utilization of the resources for the protection, welfare and development of street children