Task force presents report on street children in capital as per ombudsman’s directives

ISLAMABAD    –   A Task Force on Street Children approved by Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat presented its study report to the Federal Ombuds­man for implementation. Taking cognizance of the exploitation of children in terms of their in­volvement in labour and beg­gary, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi had directed a study titled “Inquiry into the Plight of Street Children in ICT – Challenges and Way Forward.” The research sets out priorities and gives evidence-based rec­ommendations to the key stake­holders. The research was con­ducted by Syeda Viquar un Nisa Hashmi, Advisor Grievance Com­missioner for Children and her team. This is the first ever em­pirical study focusing on street children in ICT. The Task Force conducted 506 in-depth inter­views including 443 street chil­dren, 44 community members including parents of street chil­dren and 19 officials of LEAs and service providers. The team de­vised a mechanism for the maxi­mum utilization of the resources for the protection, welfare and development of street children

