Three more die of gastro in Dadu

DADU – Three more persons, including an infant boy, died of gastroenteritis in Kachho belt of district Dadu, raising the death toll to 10 within a week.

Ajeeb Solangi, 20, resident of vil­lage, Soomar Solangi, Majid Rodh­nani, 12, resident of village Bachal Shah, and 10-month-old Zahir of village Qasim Rodhnani died of gas­troenteritis as the relief operation couldn’t be started, so far, by the quarters concerned.

The government health facilities run by People’s Primary Healthcare Initia¬tive (PPHI) and health de­partment were not operated in dif­ferent parts of Kachho from Farid­abad to Jhangara, Bajara in Dadu and Jamshoro districts.

Talking to media, Sikandar Rodh­nani, father of 10-month-old Zaheer, said that due to inundated roads, he could not shift his son to the Govt Tehsil Hospital, Johi.

He said that his son had died of gastroenteritis, adding that if the officials of PPHI and health had set up relief camps, his child would not have died.