Three more die of gastro in Dadu
DADU – Three more persons, including an infant boy, died of gastroenteritis in Kachho belt of district Dadu, raising the death toll to 10 within a week.
Ajeeb Solangi, 20, resident of village, Soomar Solangi, Majid Rodhnani, 12, resident of village Bachal Shah, and 10-month-old Zahir of village Qasim Rodhnani died of gastroenteritis as the relief operation couldn’t be started, so far, by the quarters concerned.
The government health facilities run by People’s Primary Healthcare Initia¬tive (PPHI) and health department were not operated in different parts of Kachho from Faridabad to Jhangara, Bajara in Dadu and Jamshoro districts.
Talking to media, Sikandar Rodhnani, father of 10-month-old Zaheer, said that due to inundated roads, he could not shift his son to the Govt Tehsil Hospital, Johi.
He said that his son had died of gastroenteritis, adding that if the officials of PPHI and health had set up relief camps, his child would not have died.