Tom delighted to see England on road to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Brit­ish High Commission (BHC) Deputy Head of Communication Tom de Fonblanque was thrilled to see the long-awaited England tour to Pakistan, taking place in Septem­ber-October, this year. “I’m absolutely thrilled, it’s been such a long time but we will win. Pakistan’s been waiting for 17 years, it’s time for some practice and play some cricket,” he said in a video message received here. England was set to tour Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series ahead of the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022. For the first time in 17 years, England was set to visit Pakistan to play a seven-match T20I series in September-October 2022