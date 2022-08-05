Twin cities’ police departments mark National Police Martyrs Day

ISLAMABAD/ RAWALPINDI – The bosses of police of twin cities marked National Police Martyrs Day by paying rich tribute to the police person­nel who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. In this connection, the po­lice departments organised ceremonies and walks, informed the police spokes­man on Thursday. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters Islamabad Awais Ahmed, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer, City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari and other senior officers laid floral wreaths at the monuments of the police martyrs, offered Fateha and dis­tributed gifts among the families and kids of martyrs. According to details, DIG Headquarters Awais Ahmed paid rich tribute to the policemen who sacri­ficed their lives in the line of duty.

He was addressing a ceremony held at the Police Lines Headquarters in connection with Police Martyrs Day. The DIG visited the martyrs’ monu­ment, laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha for the martyrs. He said 57 po­licemen embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. The DIG said as a nation we are indebted to our martyrs who added a golden chapter to the history by their supreme sacrifices.

“Everyone is proud that Islamabad police have always kept dictum of duty before self and the entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant martyrs,” he added. He said every possible effort would be made to provide relief to the families of the martyrs.

On this occasion, DIG Lt. Farid Shah said that the purpose of gathering at this place today is to remember and pay tribute to the sacrifices of these martyrs and to remember their sac­rifices. Having sacrificed their lives, they are separated from us forever, but those great people not only re­main in our hearts, but their names will always be written and remem­bered in golden letters, we are proud of them. They achieved the highest rank of martyrdom for the sake of their country, because this position is not for everyone, Allah Almighty chooses His special servants for this sacrifice. They sacrificed their lives fighting anti-social elements, they will always remain in our hearts and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

DIG Headquarters said that Islam­abad Police is extremely grateful to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who approved package for the martyrs of the Islamabad Police, the welfare of the families of the martyrs and solving all their problems is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Po­lice. At the end of the ceremony, checks and gifts were also distributed to the families of the martyrs. The families of the martyrs expressed their views and thanked the Islamabad Police for all possible support. Quran recitation was also organised. In Rawalpindi, a ceremony was also organized in Irshad Shaheed Auditorium in Police Lines Headquarters. The families of mar­tyrs attended the ceremony as special guests. RPO Imran Ahmer, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, DC Rawalpin­di Tahir Farooque, SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Opera­tions Wasim Riaz Khan, Divisional SPs Rana Abdul Wahab, Babar Javed Joya and Ahmed Zunair Cheema, officers of Pakistan Army and other notables were also present on the occasion