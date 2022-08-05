Wapda seeks hike of Rs0.47/unit for bulk supply of power from hydel power stations

Increase will take existing Rs3.68/unit to Rs4.15/unit.

ISLAMABAD – Water and Power Develop­ment Authority (WAPDA) has sought a hike of Rs0.47/unit for bulk supply of power from its hydel power stations tak­ing it from existing Rs3.68/unit to Rs4.15/unit.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NE­PRA) has conducted public hearing on WAPDA’s petition for revision of tariff for 2022-23 for sale of bulk supply of power from WAPDA hydel power stations. The hearing, which was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqui, noted that the clo­sure of Neelum Jhelum Hydro­power project is costing Rs10 billion per month and in six months it will cost Rs60 bil­lion. Chairman NEPRA further said that Jinnah Power Plant is giving only generating 20MW instead of installed 96MW. WAPDA official responded that they are facing problem in this plant due to turbines. One turbine was shut down in 2015 and the rest are dam­aged recently, officials said.

In its petition, WAPDA had projected an increase of 20 per­cent in revenue requirement for the FY 2022-23. In its tariff peti­tion, WAPDA had requested NE­PRA for determination of reve­nue requirements of Rs121.808 billion for ongoing fiscal, which is 20 percent higher than the NEPRA’s determined revenue requirements of Rs101.382 bil­lion for the FY 2021-22.

Change in components of Revenue Requirements of WAPDA Hydroelectric for FY 2022- 23, as against the NE­PRA determined Revenue Requirement for FY 2020-21, have formed the basis for this Tariff Modification Petition which had been projected with the help of audited Financial Statements of WAPDA Hydro­electric for FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21, six months (Jul-Dec) actual numbers for FY 2021-22, provisional numbers for last six months (Jan-Jun) of FY 2021-22 and budgeted num­bers for full FY 2022-23. WAP­DA hydroelectric main source of revenue stems from sale of power to CPPA (G).

Revenue Requirements of WAPDA Power Wing Hydro­electric comprises O&M ex­penses, depreciation charg­es, ijara rentals, return on regulatory asset base (RAB) and regulatory revenue gap. Similarly, for the hydel levies to be paid to KP, Punjab and AJK as NHP/WUC WAPDA had requested Rs34.387 billion during the FY 2022-23. For payment to Indus River Sys­tem Authority (IRSA), WAPDA has demanded another Rs157 million during the ongoing fiscal year. For the employees’ salaries, post retirement ben­efits, repair and maintenance and administrative expenses, WAPDA has projected the ex­penditure of Rs23.616 billion.

For revenue requirement, NEPRA has been informed that the O&M expenses have been increased from the NEPRA de­termined Rs17.622 billion for the FY 2021-22 to Rs23.616 billion during ongoing fiscal. It has been projected that de­preciation (repayment of loan and equity will increase from Rs6.869 billion FY 2021-22 to Rs8.025 billion, Return on Investment-HIP stations from Rs28.33 billion to Rs30.385 bil­lion, Return on Investment-HIP projects from Rs21.030 billion to Rs34.265 billion, Regulatory Revenue Gap from Rs15.515 billion to Rs26.285 billion dur­ing the current fiscal.