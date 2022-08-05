Our Staff Reporter

Wheat smuggling bid foiled, 970 bags seized

MULTAN    –   The food department on Thursday foiled an attempt of wheat smuggling and caught a trailer loaded with wheat here on Thursday.

In line with the special directives of Dep­uty Director Food Multan Region Ahmed Ja­ved, the food department officials ensured strict monitoring to prevent smuggling of wheat and flour.

A team of the department set up a picket at Jalalpur Pirwala Motorway Interchange and caught a trailer loaded with 970 bags of wheat. The wheat was going to be smug­gled to other provinces.

In a statement, the deputy director said that crackdown against wheat and flour smugglers would continue without any dis­crimination. He said that the department had already registered 14 cases of wheat smuggling across the region during the on­going crackdown.

