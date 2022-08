A 30-year-old married woman drowned in Ravi River in Tandlianwala.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place at Mauza Ahata Khai.

Abida Bibi stood on the bank of Ravi River when she suddenly slipped and fell into the river.

Due to the rapid flow of water, she disappeared in the waves and drowned.

The Rescue 1122 fished out her dead body from the river and handed it over to the family.