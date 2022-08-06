Staff Reporter

12 including gamblers arrested by Korangi police

KARACHI – Korangi Police on Friday arrested 12 accused including 10 gamblers, a drug peddler and a gutka supplier from different areas of district Korangi.  According to police officials, Landhi division police arrested 10 including gambling den runners and gamblers and recovered cash, playing cards, mobile phones and other material used in gambling.

 

While Shah Faisal division police in separate actions arrested two accused including a drug peddler and a gutka supplier.

 

The police recovered over 3kg hashish from possession of drug peddler identified as Muhammad Dawood. About 1400 packets of Indian gutka, 100 packet foreign brand cigarettes, over 91kg gutka and other stuff.

 

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations initiated.

 

 

 

 

 

