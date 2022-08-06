Agencies

1,900 students registered under Waseela Taleem Programme

SARGODHA     –   The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) enrolled 1,900 deserving students  under Waseela-e-Taaleem scholarship programme in the district. Talking to APP here on Friday, Deputy Director BISP Safdar Mehmood said that under the initiative, the BISP had enrolled five to 25 years old children of its beneficiary families for primary and secondary classes. Safdar Mehmood said female primary student would get Rs 1,500 and male student would  get Rs 2,000 under the programme. Female student of middle class would get Rs 2,500 as  scholarship while male student would get RS 3,000.  In order to continue matriculation and secondary education, female students would get Rs 3,000 while male student would get Rs 4,000 under the programme, he added.

The deputy director said a total of 138,462 people were registered for petrol subsidy in Sargodha while till August 3, 118,486 people had been given petrol subsidy of 2,000 rupees  by the government which was 85% of the total. He said 30 counters had been set up in Sargodha tehsil for the convenience of citizens, adding that  teams visited to various centers to review performance of the staff, he added.

