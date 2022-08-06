Agencies

21 food outlets fined

SARGODHA     –  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed fine on 21 food points and two milk  carrying vehicles over violating the authority’s rules in the division.  According to the PFA officials, teams conducted raids at six restaurants, four grocery stores,  three dairy shops, one sweets shop, two hotels, one fast food point and one Bakery in the division,  and imposed a fine of Rs 314,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical  certificate and sub-standard milk storage.

Meanwhile, two vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined Rs 7,000 during an inspection

by the teams in the division.

Separately, the teams also disposed of 622-kg salt and 14-kg spices while notices were also served

to 96 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 9,695

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More