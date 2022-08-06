4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Kohat, surrounding areas

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Swat and adjoining areas on Saturday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Kohat and other surrounding areas on Saturday evening.

The depth of the earthquake was still unknown while its epicenter was Afghanistan.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

It is worth noting that an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Balochistan last Sunday. The tremors were felt in the Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Kech areas of the province.