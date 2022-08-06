AAC kicks off monsoon plantation drive
PESHAWAR – Additional assistant commissioner (AAC) Timegara along with district forest officer (DFO) kicked off the monsoon plantation drive on Friday by planting a sapling in Balambat.
The DFO said that the Forest Department was organizing awareness sessions in educational institutions on the importance and preservation of forests.
While talking to reporters on the occasion, AAC said evergreen saplings would be planted in hilly areas as well as in empty spaces at government offices, schools, colleges and sports grounds all over the district. She added that the district administration would provide free-of-cost saplings to locals who have barren lands to carry out plantations there.
The official said the district administration would make out efforts to increase forest cover in the Lower Dir District, and called upon people from all walks of life to take an active part in special monsoon plantation drives as it had a direct impact on their health.