AAC kicks off monsoon plantation drive

PESHAWAR – Additional assistant commissioner (AAC) Timegara along with district forest officer (DFO) kicked off the monsoon plantation drive on Friday by planting a sapling in Balambat.

The DFO said that the Forest Department was or­ganizing awareness sessions in educational institu­tions on the importance and preservation of forests.

While talking to reporters on the occasion, AAC said evergreen saplings would be planted in hilly areas as well as in empty spaces at government of­fices, schools, colleges and sports grounds all over the district. She added that the district adminis­tration would provide free-of-cost saplings to lo­cals who have barren lands to carry out planta­tions there.

The official said the district administration would make out efforts to increase forest cover in the Low­er Dir District, and called upon people from all walks of life to take an active part in special monsoon plan­tation drives as it had a direct impact on their health.