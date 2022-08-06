Staff Reporter

Army chief visits Army Cyber Command

RAWALPINDI     –   General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited newly raised Army Cyber Command yesterday, the ISPR Directorate has said. In a statement issued here, the ISPR said the COAS also visited Cyber Division and Army Center of Emerging Technologies, two of the main components of Army Cyber Command. Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said, “Nature and character of warfare is changing. Firepower and cyber have emerged as the mainstay of future war and we need to enhance our capability and capacity in these domains.” He added that the newly raised Cyber Command shall progressively be linked to Tri-Services level and will also form part of national cyber initiatives to have synergy at national level.

