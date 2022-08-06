Attock police arrest 13 anti-social elements

ATTOCK – Police have arrested 13 anti-social elements from different areas of the district. All have been sent behind the bars after registration of cases against them under the act. In the first attempt, Airport police arrested Muhammad Fayyaz wanted by the police in a murder case. In another attempt, Bahtar Police arrested a bike-lifter namely Babar and recovered a stolen bike from his possession. Yet in another attempt, Hazro police arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 82,200 bet money from them. The arrested gamblers include Masud, Zulfiqar, Asif, Yousaf, Akhtar, Fayyaz, Tariq, Owais, Taj, Saad and Ahmad Nawaz.