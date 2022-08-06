Balochistan CM condemns blast in Quetta

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned a hand grenade blast at Joint Road Quet­ta which left one dead and 14 injured on late Thursday night. He expressed grief over the loss of precious life in the explosion. The CM directed Inspec­tor General Police (IGP) Balochistan to take all possible measures to make strict and effective security arrange­ments in Balochistan and Quetta city. Security institutions should be more vigilant and active on the occasion of Ashura e Muharram and Indepen­dence Day in order to ensure protec­tion of public lives and their property in the areas despite the security plan of Quetta city should be made more com­prehensive and effective, he instructed. He said that extremist elements should not get any opportunity to disturb the peace to achieve their evil goals saying that all security agencies should work with better coordination to maintain law and order situation.