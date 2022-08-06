Balochistan’s CM, Acting Governor flays India’s use of brutal force in IIOJ&K

QUETTA – Balochistan Acting Governor Jan Mohammad Jamali on Fri­day flayed the use of brutal force in Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Addressing a rally rganized on the Youm-e-Istehsal Kash­mir, Acting Governor said that we support Kashmir cause and would remain firm supporter of the cause till the issue is re­solved in line with the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

“We, in strong terms condemn the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral action of August, 05, 2019 that not only violated the international resolutions on IIOJK but also changed the de­mographic structure depriving Kashmiris of their basic rights,” he deplored.

Lauding the unbreakable re­solve of the Kashmiri people, Jamali said that even by using its brutal force, India could not deter them from moving for­ward for raising voice for their right of self determination and independence from the unbri­dled force.

Earlier, the rally, taken out from Balochistan Assembly cul­minated at Serena Chowk. Pro­vincial ministers, MPAs, leaders of Hurriyat Kashmir and people from different walks of life at­tended the rally.

The participants were hold­ing banners and placards in­scribed with condemnation of India’s gross human rights vi­olations in Kashmir, reversal of its illegal action of August 5, 2019, repeal of draconian laws, and implementation of relevant UNSC resolutions on IIOJ&K.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said on Friday the people of Balochistan fully support the just right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

In a message on the eve of Youm-e- Istehsal Kashmir, he said “We will continue to raise our voice against Indian state oppression at every forum,”

“Modi led fascist govern­ment has become totally de­ranged as it is using all means to forcefully suppress the voic­es of millions of Kashmiris,” he said. Terming the Indian ille­gal and unilateral move of Au­gust 05, 2019, he said that the unstoppable series of Indian state atrocities on Occupied Kashmir continues unabated.

“So far, tens of thousands of innocent Kashmiris have been martyred, thousand others injured and hundreds para­lyzed,” Referring to Indian government’s conspiracy the­ory, he feared that extremist Hindus were being settled in IIOJK by removing the special status of Kashmir and taking away their lands.

Government machinery is being used to convert the majority of Muslims into a minority. Stressing the need for international support, he called upon the international community to notice of the oppression and cruelty of the Indian state institutions

“According to the resolution of the United Nations, Kash­miris should be given their right to vote and self determination,” he maintained.

CM said that Kashmir is the integral part of Pakistan and the relationship and bond between Pakistanis and Oc­cupied Kashmiris is beyond description. “India wants to erase the love of Pakistan from the hearts of the Kashmiris of Occupied Kashmir,” he said, adding that India forgets that the hearts of Pakistanis and Occupied Kashmiri brothers beat together.

Condemning, in strong terms, the conviction of Kash­miri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment, he said that the purpose of Yasin Malik’s punishment was to end the voice of Kashmiris. It would be foolish of India that it will be able to deprive the Kashmiris of their right through cruelty and coercion.

He, however, vowed that we will have to be a strong and powerful voice of the oppressed Kashmiri brothers and prayed that May Allah grant success to the oppressed people of Kash­mir in their just cause.