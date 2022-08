An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team Saturday stopped a passenger and seized three kg ‘ice drug’ from his luggage at the Islamabad International Airport.

The accused wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia on a foreign airliner.

Upon checking, the team found narcotics that were hidden in the inner side of his luggage.

An ANF spokesperson said that an FIR has been registered against the accused as per the narcotics act.